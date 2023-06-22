EWG Elevate Inc. Takes Position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI)

EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 135,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,112,000. iShares MSCI Italy ETF makes up about 1.8% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 1.80% of iShares MSCI Italy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWI. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,551,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 474.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 6,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 558,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,033,000 after buying an additional 127,634 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.05. 28,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 426,145. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 52-week low of $20.99 and a 52-week high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $328.51 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI Italy ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

