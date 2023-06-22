Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the quarter. Teradyne makes up about 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $23,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TER. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Teradyne by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 264.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TER opened at $106.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.80. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.53. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.17.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 11.58%.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $235,922.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,595,492.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,513 shares of company stock valued at $566,871. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

