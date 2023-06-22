Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 12,619 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,031 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 12,619 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $8,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.4% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 27,029 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in American Express by 5.6% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,421 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of American Express by 207.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 946 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter worth about $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of American Express stock opened at $167.92 on Thursday. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $182.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $124.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. American Express’s payout ratio is 25.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on American Express from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.50.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.