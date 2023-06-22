Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 23,140 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 128.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,088 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,140 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $15,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,779,668,000 after buying an additional 146,288 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Adobe by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,804,275 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,299,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471,861 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,218 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,194,412,000 after purchasing an additional 123,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,757,029,000. Institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $565.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Adobe from $400.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $420.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.19.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.56, for a total transaction of $1,123,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,245,264.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total value of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,672 shares of company stock worth $2,471,618 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADBE stock opened at $477.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $397.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $368.23. The firm has a market cap of $219.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.73 and a 12 month high of $518.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 15th. The software company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 36.84%. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

