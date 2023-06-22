Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 5,159 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,159 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,229,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Collective Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 65.3% in the first quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 14,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,095,000 after buying an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 359,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,572,000 after acquiring an additional 203,593 shares during the period. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $416.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $378.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.96. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $122.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 27,933 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.59, for a total transaction of $10,658,953.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,794,512.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.