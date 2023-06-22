Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,484 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.20% of Manhattan Associates worth $19,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 14.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the first quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,249 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 16.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $189.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.79. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a one year low of $106.02 and a one year high of $194.80. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 87.02 and a beta of 1.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Manhattan Associates ( NASDAQ:MANH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.17. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 67.34% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $221.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.28 million. Equities research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $168.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,236,019. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 32,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.77, for a total value of $5,389,611.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,992 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,267.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Stewart Gantt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,236,019. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,531 shares of company stock worth $8,766,886. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in developing, selling, deploying, servicing, and maintaining software solutions. Its solutions focus on supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers and other organizations. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.