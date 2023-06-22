Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 172,056 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 41,483 shares during the period. IPG Photonics makes up approximately 0.6% of Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.36% of IPG Photonics worth $21,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,326,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $409,563,000 after buying an additional 119,327 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,849,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 24,859 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,559,937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $280,980,000 after purchasing an additional 37,842 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,701,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,788,000 after purchasing an additional 270,190 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 789,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,783,000 after purchasing an additional 87,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Raymond James upgraded IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

Shares of IPGP opened at $130.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.64. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $137.33. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.89, for a total value of $95,683.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,087.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.90, for a total value of $906,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,336,849 shares in the company, valued at $806,319,705.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,215 shares of company stock valued at $4,939,427 in the last ninety days. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

