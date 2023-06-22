Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stock Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $7,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 100,285.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,624,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,028,000 after buying an additional 8,615,530 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter valued at $316,245,000. Resolution Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $278,067,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,733,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on O shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

Shares of O stock opened at $59.62 on Thursday. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $55.50 and a 1 year high of $75.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a PE ratio of 41.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently announced a jun 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.2555 dividend. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous jun 23 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 215.49%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 12,200 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

