Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.82 Million Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 253,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in GXO Logistics by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in GXO Logistics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GXO stock opened at $61.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.10 and a 52 week high of $62.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.14. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GXO. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

