Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $12.94 Million Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,370 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.23% of Globus Medical worth $12,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 43,799 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Globus Medical by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 142,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,549,000 after buying an additional 35,092 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $498,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.50.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of GMED stock opened at $57.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.92 and a 1 year high of $80.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.47.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $276.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.05 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $2,475,781.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at $615,384. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Articles

