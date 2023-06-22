Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $18.31 Million Stake in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 398,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,785 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.18% of Qiagen worth $18,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Qiagen by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the first quarter worth $991,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Qiagen by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 412,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,229,000 after buying an additional 86,591 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Qiagen by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 6,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,049,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,440,000 after acquiring an additional 179,913 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.17 on Thursday. Qiagen has a 1-year low of $40.38 and a 1-year high of $51.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $46.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $485.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.23 million. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The company’s revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qiagen will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QGEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

