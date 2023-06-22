Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 13,217 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 13,217 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,427,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,782,000 after purchasing an additional 31,812 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 64.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,844,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,546,000 after acquiring an additional 723,720 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in John Bean Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,072,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,100,000 after acquiring an additional 38,132 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 796,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,711,000 after acquiring an additional 137,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 658,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT opened at $121.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.41. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $123.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on JBT shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut John Bean Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.47, for a total value of $32,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,830,669.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

