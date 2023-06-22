Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 1,727 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB opened at $33.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $39.45. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $51.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Argus dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

In related news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.85 per share, with a total value of $999,888.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

