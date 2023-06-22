Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 216 Shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.21% of GXO Logistics worth $12,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GXO. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GXO. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $59.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.35.

GXO opened at $61.51 on Thursday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.10 and a 1-year high of $62.76. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.14.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, reverse logistics, and other supply chain services. As of December 31, 2022, it operated in approximately 979 facilities. The company serves various customers in the e-commerce, omnichannel retail, technology and consumer electronics, food and beverage, industrial and manufacturing, consumer packaged goods, and others.

