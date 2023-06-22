Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Grows Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Southern were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,652,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,436,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,360,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,192,533,000 after buying an additional 723,336 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,068,549 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,424,661,000 after buying an additional 1,313,036 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Southern by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,002,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,284,352,000 after buying an additional 3,653,841 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,394,004,000 after buying an additional 584,893 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,705,014.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $3,758,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 847,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,705,014.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Southern Stock Performance

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.07.

NYSE:SO opened at $71.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.61. The company has a market cap of $78.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southern had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 90.32%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

