Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals comprises 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $962,356,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 111,211.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,640,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $505,771,000 after buying an additional 1,639,255 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,414,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,668,923,000 after buying an additional 1,115,729 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $178,964,000. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at $132,660,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.1 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $289.14 on Thursday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $64.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.02.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 71.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

