Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $36,000. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD stock opened at $179.53 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.09 and its 200-day moving average is $178.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

