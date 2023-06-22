Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.42.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $241.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.45 and a 200 day moving average of $232.49. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.48%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

