Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. Elevance Health comprises about 1.2% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 162.3% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 73.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,472,000 after purchasing an additional 12,383 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN raised its position in Elevance Health by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total transaction of $6,714,986.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elevance Health stock opened at $445.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $459.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.82. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $428.87 and a 1 year high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ELV shares. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $565.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $569.27.

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

