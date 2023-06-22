Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,256 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Fastenal accounts for 1.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 7.6% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in Fastenal by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 45,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Fastenal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fastenal news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.99. The company had a trading volume of 778,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,231. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.73 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

