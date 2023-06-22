FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. FedEx had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. FedEx has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $248.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FDX shares. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $209,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FedEx during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 853 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 711 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

