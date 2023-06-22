FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 EPS. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Stock Performance

FDX traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.96. 276,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.52. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The stock has a market cap of $57.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FDX. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 16,651 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 2,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 8,372 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $247.17.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.