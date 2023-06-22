FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. FedEx updated its FY24 guidance to $16.50-18.50 EPS.

FedEx Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE:FDX opened at $225.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $226.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $208.52. FedEx has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $248.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $56.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.52%.

In other news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $230.75 per share, with a total value of $249,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of FedEx by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $388,787,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,284,390 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $297,196,000 after purchasing an additional 54,901 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 6.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,275,892 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $295,227,000 after acquiring an additional 80,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 575,943 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $131,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,674 shares in the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $263.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on FedEx from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.17.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

