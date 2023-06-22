FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price Up 2.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) rose 2.5% during trading on Thursday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $180.00 to $186.00. The company traded as high as $231.92 and last traded at $231.51. Approximately 788,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 2,007,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.84.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FDX. Loop Capital upped their price objective on FedEx from $241.00 to $263.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on FedEx from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.17.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $232.88 per share, with a total value of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen E. Gorman purchased 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,283.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock worth $34,001,009 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

FedEx Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,796,508,000 after buying an additional 220,183 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after buying an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in FedEx by 3.3% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,060,573,000 after purchasing an additional 445,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day moving average of $208.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 14.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a $1.26 dividend. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 43.52%.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.