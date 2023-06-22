Fermata Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF (BATS:TRTY – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,445 shares during the period. Cambria Trinity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cambria Trinity ETF were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Trinity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Cambria Trinity ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 65,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 526.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Trinity ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 10,347 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:TRTY opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a 200-day moving average of $24.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.42.

The Cambria Trinity ETF (TRTY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds with exposure to a variety of asset classes, including equity, fixed income, real estate, commodities, and currencies. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation.

