Fermata Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Holdings in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Fermata Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,379 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

NYSEARCA:MLPA opened at $42.57 on Thursday. Global X MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $34.80 and a 1 year high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.99.

The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.

