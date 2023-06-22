Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 1,067 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Fermata Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,067 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF makes up about 2.8% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Fermata Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BATS GSST opened at $49.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.80.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

