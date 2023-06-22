Fermata Advisors LLC Sells 7,068 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Fermata Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,068 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.7% of Fermata Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 618,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,116,000 after acquiring an additional 104,105 shares in the last quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Scott Capital Advisors LLC now owns 157,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 36,880 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $272,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $981,000. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock opened at $50.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.22. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

