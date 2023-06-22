Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Fermata Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 64.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,436 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 8,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 222.7% in the first quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 173,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,155,000 after purchasing an additional 119,894 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,092,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,083 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 66,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.47. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

