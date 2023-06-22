Fermata Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fermata Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,499 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,830 shares during the quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.95 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $69.09 and a 52 week high of $77.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.24.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.