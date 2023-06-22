Fetch.ai (FET) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $95.17 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $191.88 million and approximately $95.17 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000779 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00030193 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00013971 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004449 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000946 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 821,219,279 coins. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

