Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 44,659 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 33% from the previous session’s volume of 66,556 shares.The stock last traded at $55.18 and had previously closed at $55.53.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 55,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 13,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (FIDU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Industrials 25\u002F25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US industrials sector. FIDU was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

