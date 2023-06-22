Financial Comparison: PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY)

PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) and Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76% Galp Energia, SGPS N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia, SGPS has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for PetroQuest Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Galp Energia, SGPS 0 3 1 0 2.25

Galp Energia, SGPS has a consensus target price of $12.97, indicating a potential upside of 118.74%. Given Galp Energia, SGPS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Galp Energia, SGPS is more favorable than PetroQuest Energy.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroQuest Energy and Galp Energia, SGPS’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04 Galp Energia, SGPS $18.48 billion 0.49 $4.73 million N/A N/A

Galp Energia, SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Summary

Galp Energia, SGPS beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About Galp Energia, SGPS

Galp Energia SGPS SA engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream; Refining and Midstream; Commercial; and Renewables and New Businesses. The Upstream segment includes exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons, mainly focused on Brazil, Mozambique, and Angola. The Refining and Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, and also includes all activities relating to the wholesale marketing of oil products, gas, and electricity. The Commercial segment encompasses the area of retail to final customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Businesses segment covers Galp’s presence in the renewable energies industry. The company was founded on April 22, 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

