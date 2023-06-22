First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.46.
First Farmers Financial Price Performance
Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.
About First Farmers Financial
