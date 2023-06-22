First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This is an increase from First Farmers Financial’s previous dividend of $0.46.

First Farmers Financial Price Performance

Shares of First Farmers Financial stock opened at $63.00 on Thursday. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $57.05 and a 52 week high of $68.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.13.

About First Farmers Financial

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

