First Internet Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.

First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.

Get First Internet Bancorp alerts:

First Internet Bancorp Price Performance

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 11.94% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $25.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.65 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp

In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $185,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About First Internet Bancorp

(Get Rating)

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for First Internet Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Internet Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.