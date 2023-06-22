First Internet Bancorp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th.
First Internet Bancorp has a payout ratio of 10.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect First Internet Bancorp to earn $2.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.6%.
First Internet Bancorp Price Performance
First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $14.53 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $129.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on INBK. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Internet Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $20.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Internet Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at First Internet Bancorp
In other First Internet Bancorp news, Director Aasif M. Bade acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.76 per share, for a total transaction of $107,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann C. Dee acquired 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.26 per share, with a total value of $34,520.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,850 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,711. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 16,000 shares of company stock worth $185,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.10% of the company's stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 3.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 148.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.
About First Internet Bancorp
First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.
