First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2,293.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $151,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

