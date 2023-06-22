First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE FDEU opened at $13.04 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.30. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $13.26.
Institutional Trading of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
About First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund
First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
