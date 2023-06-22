First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH) Trading Up 0.5%

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXH – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.10 and last traded at $107.76. Approximately 60,034 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 7% from the average daily volume of 64,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.20.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FXH. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $1,044,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its position in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $289,000. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000.

First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Health Care AlphaDEX Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, before fees and expenses, of an equity index called the StrataQuant Health Care Index. The StrataQuant Health Care Index is an index developed, maintained and sponsored by the NYSE Group, Inc or its affiliates (NYSE), which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

