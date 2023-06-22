First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FTC – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 52,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the previous session’s volume of 35,943 shares.The stock last traded at $98.22 and had previously closed at $98.51.

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.60 million, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTC. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter worth about $61,000.

About First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Large Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust Large Cap Growth Opportunities AlphaDEX Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Growth Index (the Index).

