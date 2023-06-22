First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Acquired by Ellsworth Advisors LLC

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,008 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 307,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,541,000 after purchasing an additional 13,117 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 45,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 41,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, HFG Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 81,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $46.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $38.34 and a 52 week high of $49.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.76.

About First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.