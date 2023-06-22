First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Trading Up 0.2 %
FCT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.
First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
