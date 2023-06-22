First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:FCT)

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.097 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

FCT stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a 1-year low of $9.32 and a 1-year high of $10.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.74.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 38.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,838 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 8,899 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $313,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the first quarter valued at $281,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 116.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,026 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

