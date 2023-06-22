Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stake Cut by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 3.8% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,232,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,380,233,000 after buying an additional 4,926,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,207,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,697,958,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180,811 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv by 5.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,445,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fiserv by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,848,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,528 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fiserv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,272,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,086,000 after purchasing an additional 90,190 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fiserv news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,929,481.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 9,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $999,000.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,815. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.33, for a total transaction of $1,014,305.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares in the company, valued at $15,929,481.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,625. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv Stock Down 0.2 %

FI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $138.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $135.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.16.

Shares of NYSE:FI traded down $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $119.82. 353,092 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,697,395. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $117.58 and its 200 day moving average is $111.44. The company has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.80 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Fiserv declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 23rd that allows the company to buyback 75,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

