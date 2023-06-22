FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.

NYSE FLT opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.11. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 26.88%. The firm had revenue of $901.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

