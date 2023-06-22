FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FLT. Mizuho increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James upgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.50.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE FLT opened at $243.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $228.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 52 week low of $161.69 and a 52 week high of $246.95. The company has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.20.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ossiam increased its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,832 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.
