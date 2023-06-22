FNY Investment Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE UL opened at $51.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.51. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $42.44 and a 12 month high of $55.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.4569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

