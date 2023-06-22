Foresight Global Investors Inc. Invests $1.59 Million in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000. Elevance Health accounts for about 1.1% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Elevance Health by 5.8% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 66.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 162.3% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 73.2% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,472,000 after buying an additional 12,383 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elevance Health Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE ELV traded up $3.97 on Thursday, hitting $449.00. The stock had a trading volume of 371,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,080. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $459.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $476.82. The stock has a market cap of $106.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $428.87 and a 52-week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Elevance Health news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ELV shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $555.00 to $572.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $569.27.

Elevance Health Profile

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

