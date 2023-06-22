Foresight Global Investors Inc. Invests $20.13 Million in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 111,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,126,000. Diageo comprises about 14.4% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Diageo by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank raised its position in Diageo by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.41. The company had a trading volume of 115,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,724. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.62.

DEO has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($53.74) to GBX 3,850 ($49.26) in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,908.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

