Foresight Global Investors Inc. Invests $3.44 Million in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,213 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,444,000. SAP accounts for about 2.5% of Foresight Global Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter worth $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 72.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 380 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in SAP in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas raised SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.20.

NYSE:SAP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.84. 239,473 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,383. The firm has a market cap of $159.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $139.25.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 6.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that SAP SE will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $2.1864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.94%.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise application software products worldwide. The company operates through Applications, Technology & Services; Qualtrics; Business Network; and Sustainability segments. It offers SAP S/4HANA that offers software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

