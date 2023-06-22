Foresight Global Investors Inc. Takes $1.16 Million Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Foresight Global Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,973 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown by 210.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CCK traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $86.90. 198,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,183,954. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.06. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.00 and a 1 year high of $102.68.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.