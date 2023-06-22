ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Director Alexander Ott Sells 99,000 Shares

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) Director Alexander Ott sold 99,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $1,902,780.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,489 shares in the company, valued at $220,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Alexander Ott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Alexander Ott sold 301,000 shares of ForgeRock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total transaction of $5,845,420.00.

Shares of NYSE FORG traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.63. 289,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 752,001. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 1.05. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.13 and a 1 year high of $25.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76.

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). ForgeRock had a negative return on equity of 17.32% and a negative net margin of 32.35%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ForgeRock, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ForgeRock by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ForgeRock by 600.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in ForgeRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. The company offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

