Fragasso Group Inc. Acquires 1,571 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Fragasso Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JLL. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $147.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,436. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.28. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JLL shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, tenant representation, property management, advisory, and consulting services; and capital market services, such as equity and debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

