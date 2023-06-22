Fragasso Group Inc. Buys 1,000 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. owned 1.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 281.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 21,929 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

BATS:BAUG traded down $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $32.97. 269,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.24.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

